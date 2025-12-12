While Afghanistan and Russia refused to fall for Pakistan's deception, six Gulf nations have succumbed to Islamabad's propaganda machinery, banning the blockbuster Indian film Dhurandhar despite the movie containing nothing against Islam, only exposing Pakistani terrorism.

The Ban That Exposes Gulf Hypocrisy

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain have refused to release Dhurandhar despite the film's team making extensive efforts to secure approval. The movie, which has already grossed over Rs 200 crore in India, reveals Pakistani terror operations, yet Gulf nations blocked it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The question isn't complex: Did these nations ban the film for religious reasons or to please Pakistan? Since Dhurandhar contains zero anti-Islamic content and merely exposes Pakistani terrorism, only one answer remains Pakistan's diplomatic manipulation worked.

Pakistan's Deep Roots In Gulf Nations

The ban reveals Pakistan's extensive influence across the Gulf:

- Saudi Arabia remains Pakistan's closest and oldest ally

- UAE is the second-largest economic investor in Pakistan

- Pakistan has trained military forces of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain

- Pakistan leverages economic, military, religious, and political ties to control Gulf narratives

India's Massive Gulf Stake Ignored

Despite India's overwhelming presence in the Gulf, these nations chose Pakistan's propaganda over bilateral ties:

- India's bilateral trade with Gulf nations exceeds USD 200 billion annually

- Over 30% of India's oil imports come from Gulf countries

- 9 million Indian expatriates live in Gulf nations, comprising 15% of the region's 60 million population

- Indian workers remit USD 45-50 billion annually to India

Yet Gulf nations banned a film exposing terrorism, betraying their largest expatriate community.

Pakistan's Pattern Of Censorship Through Gulf Proxies

This isn't an isolated case. Pakistan systematically uses Gulf connections to ban films revealing its terror links:

Gulf nations have previously banned:

Uri: The Surgical Strike Fighter Sky Force The Diplomat Article 370 Tiger 3 The Kashmir Files

Pakistan exploits religious solidarity to silence the truth about its terrorism industry.

The Global Ban Paradox

Ironically, while Gulf nations ban films exposing terrorism, Western nations ban religious symbols:

- Austria just passed legislation banning hijab for girls under 14 in schools

- 24 countries worldwide have full or partial burqa bans

- Italy recently introduced legislation banning the burqa, niqab, and hijab in public spaces

- Even Muslim-majority nations like Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia have burqa restrictions

America: The World's Ban Champion

While analyzing bans, the irony deepens: America leads global sanctions:

- US imposed 3,135 new sanctions in 2024 alone

- European Union imposed over 10,000 sanctions between 2022-2025

- Russia faces 24,000+ active sanctions, the most sanctioned nation

- Iran (5,400+), Syria (2,800+), North Korea (2,200+), and Belarus (1,700+) follow

The Verdict

Gulf nations chose Pakistan's propaganda over truth. They prioritized diplomatic relationships over their 9 million Indian residents. They banned a film exposing terrorism while maintaining ties with the epicenter of global terror.

Dhurandhar's success in India, despite Gulf bans, proves audiences recognize truth. Pakistan may manipulate Gulf censors, but it cannot silence cinema that exposes its terror empire.

The question remains: How long will Gulf nations prioritize Pakistan's sensitivities over their massive Indian diaspora and USD 200 billion+ trade relationship?