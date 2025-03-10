The outrage over the Gulmarg fashion show reached from the ground to assembly to the court, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the government has no role in organizing the show, and if any violation has been done then the police should investigate the matter.

The Grand Mufti said that if such shows are not stopped then people will come on the streets, and the government will be responsible for the bloodshed.

After the pictures of the fashion show organized in Gulmarg went viral, there was a lot of outrage in Kashmir from religious leaders to political leaders, everyone condemned the show and demanded investigation and action.

Today, the Gulmarg fashion show was discussed from Kashmir to Jammu. The government was also asked for answer in the assembly regarding this matter, all political parties condemned this show and demanded action against the organizers.

Speaking on this in the House, CM Omar Abdullah said that the government has no role in organising this show. He said that this program was a private function organised in a private hotel, in which no government infrastructure was involved. He said that the administration has been directed to investigate whether the organizers have violated any law. He said, "They have been told that if any violation has been done then the matter should be handed over to the police."

Rashid Rahil (Social Activist) said that such shows should be banned in Kashmir which hurt the sentiments of common people. The government should see what is right and what is wrong. Kashmir society is different.

Maulana Altaf Hussain (Religious cleric) said that this is against Islam. "Neither our religion accepts such things, nor will any other religion accept it. This show is against both religion and society," he added.

Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti of Jammu Kashmir also held a press conference and criticised the fashion show. He said that this is not acceptable, and it should be investigated thoroughly, and such shows should be stopped in the future.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam (Grand Mufti Jammu Kashmir) said, “This is a very reprehensible act, Jammu Kashmir is a Muslim area, and second holy month of Ramadan is going on. It seems that this is an attempt to worsen the situation. It should be thoroughly investigated. The government should ban such shows or else there will be bloodshed, and the government will be responsible for it. I warn government that we will not allow our culture to die.”

It is worth noting that the fashion show organized was a part of the Ski and Après Ski 2025 festival, which was organized by leading designer label “Shivan & Naresh” on March 7 to mark its 15th anniversary in Gulmarg.

However, the display of models in revealing clothes at the event amid the holy month of Ramadan caused massive outrage, with many calling it a disrespect of religious and cultural sentiments.