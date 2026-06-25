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  • /CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg gondola after month-long closure; tourists rejoice

CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg gondola after month-long closure; tourists rejoice

Kashmir tourism boost: CM Omar Abdullah reopens the iconic Gulmarg Gondola after a month-long closure due to technical snags. Check latest details.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg gondola after month-long closure; tourists rejoice
Image Credit: CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg gondola after month-long closure.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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