/CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg gondola after month-long closure; tourists rejoice

In a major relief for tourists and stakeholders associated with Kashmir’s tourism sector, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday formally reopened the iconic Gulmarg Gondola after it remained closed for nearly a month due to a technical glitch.
The reopening of the world-famous cable car service has brought renewed excitement among visitors at Gulmarg, one of Kashmir’s premier tourist destinations in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Tourists expressed immense joy and relief after the gondola resumed operations, with many saying they had eagerly waited for the service to restart. “We are very happy that the gondola has reopened after one month. Visiting Gulmarg feels complete only after experiencing the gondola ride,” said several tourists.
The month-long suspension had impacted tourist movement and raised concerns among local businesses including hotel owners, guides, and shopkeepers who depend heavily on tourism for their livelihood.
With services now restored, tourism stakeholders are hopeful of increased visitor footfall in the coming days, giving a fresh boost to the local economy and reinforcing Gulmarg’s status as one of Kashmir’s most sought-after travel destinations.
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