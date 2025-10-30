Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress during a rally in Muzaffarpur, saying that Bihar’s past under RJD-Congress rule was marked by “gun culture, cruelty, bitterness, misrule, and corruption.” Calling these the five defining features of what he described as the RJD-Congress alliance’s ‘jungle raj,’ the Prime Minister urged the people of Bihar to reject the politics of fear and lawlessness in the upcoming state elections.

Addressing a massive public rally in Muzaffarpur as part of his campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections, "RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down."

Prime Minister Modi also targeted the Congress-RJD alliance, accusing them of insulting Chhathi Maiya and disrespecting the devotion of women who observe Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most revered festivals.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the deep spiritual connection between Bihar’s women and the festival, Modi said that those who fast without water and stand in the Ganga to offer prayers to the Sun God are being mocked by the opposition. “The women who observe such a long fast without water, who stand in the Ganga and offer arghya to Surya Dev, in the eyes of Congress and RJD, they are doing drama,” he said. “Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult.”

Reiterating his criticism, Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition of using disrespectful language towards the festival for political gain. “For Congress and RJD, the worship of Chhathi Maiya is a drama and nautanki. Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiya for votes in an election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate this?” he asked amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Calling Chhath Puja a symbol of the strength, discipline, and devotion of women, Modi said the people of Bihar would give a “fitting response” to those who mock their cultural traditions. He urged voters to stand against those who, he claimed, have consistently insulted the state’s values and beliefs.