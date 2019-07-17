Gun-toting Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion suspended by BJP for six years

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for 6 years. The party took strict action against the Khanpur MLA after he was recently caught on camera dancing with guns and a drink in his hands.

In the video, which went viral within no time, Kunwar Pranav was also caught mouthing abuses and dancing with three pistols and a rifle. Kunwar Pranav can also be heard saying that nobody can do what he is doing in entire India. It is to be noted that the video had surfaced just days after the BJP MLA was suspended from the party for three months for threatening a journalist.

At one point in the video, the BJP MLA can be seen holding a pistol in each hand and one pistol between his teeth. While his friends appreciate the MLA for his audacity saying "nobody can do this in entire Uttarakhand", Kunwar Pranav replies "not just Uttarakhand, but nobody can do this in India".

Shortly after the video went viral, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni had said that Kunwar Pranav's behaviour was condemnable and the party will take strict action against him for this action. "I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh Champion earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for 3 months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken," Baluni had said.

Talking to Zee News, BJP's Uttarakhand Incharge Shyam Jaju had said that the state unit had taken note of Kunwar Pranav's misbehaviour and had written a letter to Centre seeking his suspension from the party. Jaju had also said that Kunwar Pranav will be suspended from the party soon.

It may be recalled that Kunwar Pranav was among nine MLAs who revolted against then Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and quit the Congress to join the BJP in 3016.