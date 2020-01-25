Gunbattle underway in J&K's Awantipora, top Jaish commander, 2 other terrorists feared trapped

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hari-Pari area of Tral in Awantipora in the wee hours of today.

The forces were conducting searches in the area when they were fired upon by terrorists, triggering an encounter.

A Jaish commander along with two other associates are believed to have been trapped in the area. The Jaish commander has been identified as Qari Yasir, and is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the development and tweeted, "#Encounter has started at #Awantipora. #Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in.