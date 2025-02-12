‘Gunda Raj Won’t Be Tolerated’: BJP Slams AAP As Police Search For Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: As the Delhi Police intensifies its search operation to locate AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of leading an attack on a police team, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that lawlessness will not be tolerated in the national capital.

The ruling party at the Centre has raised pointed questions about Khan’s whereabouts, with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh openly accusing AAP of sheltering criminals.

“Delhi and the entire nation are asking the same question: Where is this criminal MLA? Who is protecting him, and who is giving him refuge? AAP has become a safe haven for corrupt and deceitful criminals. It’s a tragic reality that the party has turned into a sanctuary for such individuals across the country,” Chugh told IANS.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Yogendra Chandolia echoed similar sentiments, calling for swift police action.

“If the police are investigating him, he is somewhere in Delhi. Why isn’t he cooperating? Is he hiding in some basement while staying in the city? The Delhi Police must act fast and arrest him immediately,” he said.

He further slammed AAP, insisting that Khan is not above the law despite his MLA status.

“If he isn’t arrested within 24 hours, his family should be held accountable—just like in any other criminal case. The police should summon them, question them, and bring him in. Only after enough pressure will Khan likely appear,” Chandolia added.

While BJP leaders have been pressuring law enforcement, Amanatullah Khan has denied evading capture. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the AAP leader insisted that he is not in hiding and accused the police of falsely implicating him.

His claims come amid a tense political backdrop, following AAP’s dismal performance in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Despite securing his Okhla seat with a margin of 23,639 votes, Khan’s party suffered a massive electoral loss. AAP, which had 62 seats in the previous Assembly, was reduced to just 22 seats in the February 5 elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP made a historic comeback, winning 48 seats and returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.