NewsIndia
JHARKHAND

Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons

In a dramatic encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, security forces clashed with Maoists, seizing a massive cache of weapons and arms from their hideout.

|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons

Security forces in Jharkhand achieved a major success in their ongoing anti-Naxal operations after a fierce encounter with Maoist insurgents in the dense Saranda forest of West Singhbhum district.

The joint team of Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) engaged in a prolonged gun battle with Maoists from Thursday night till Friday morning in the Kulapu Buru area under the jurisdiction of the Jaraikela police station.

Following the exchange of fire, security personnel launched an extensive search operation in the surrounding forest area. During the search, a massive stockpile of arms, ammunition, explosives, and Maoist literature was recovered, indicating that the rebels were possibly preparing for a major attack.

According to police officials, the quantity of recovered material was so large that the area had to be temporarily sealed off for detailed inspection.

The seized cache includes two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), one .303 rifle, and 37 live rounds of AK-48 ammunition. In addition, 78 rounds for SLRs and 130 rounds for .303 rifles were found.

The forces also recovered 16.68 kilograms of gelatin used for making explosives, 13 ready-to-use gelatin-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 15 detonators, and five radio sets.

Other items seized from the site include two interceptors, two laptops, 11 FM radios, 24 syringes, and various other Maoist equipment and materials.

Police officials believe that the scale of the recovery and the nature of the seized materials suggest the Maoists were either preparing for a large-scale offensive or planning to target security personnel operating in the region.

To prevent further attacks, the joint forces have intensified their search and area domination operations in the forest and nearby villages.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries among the security personnel during the encounter. All possible escape routes used by the insurgents have been identified and sealed off.

The joint anti-Naxal operations by Jharkhand Police and CRPF will continue, with the security establishment setting a goal to completely eradicate Naxal presence from the state by March 2026.

