Gunfight Over Rs 4 Lakh Loan Sparks Panic In MP’s Morena, Video Goes Viral

A violent gunfight erupted between two rival groups in the Mata Vasaiya police station area of Morena district on Sunday, reportedly over a long-standing financial dispute involving a Rs 4 lakh loan.

The incident, which lasted nearly an hour, has triggered widespread concern and is now circulating rapidly on social media through a viral video showing both sides engaging in indiscriminate firing.

According to police sources, the clash occurred in the village of Nake, where one group had loaned Rs 4 lakh to another. Repeated demands for repayment had escalated tensions over several weeks. Around 7 a.m., both groups arrived armed and began firing at each other in broad daylight, causing panic among local residents.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with bullets flying and villagers running for cover. Shops in the area were forced to shut down, and many residents locked themselves indoors, fearing further violence.

The purported viral video, which clearly shows members of both factions firing from close range, has raised serious concerns about the availability of illegal firearms and the deteriorating law and order situation.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported despite the intensity of the gunfire. Local law enforcement officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

A senior officer from Mata Vasaiya police station stated, “We are analysing the video footage and gathering statements from witnesses. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of disturbing public peace.”

This incident adds to a growing list of violent confrontations in the Morena district.

Just weeks earlier, a similar shootout in the Pachbigaha area of Joura left nine people injured in a separate financial dispute.

The recurrence of such events has prompted calls for stronger enforcement against illegal weapons and improved conflict resolution mechanisms.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information and assured that informants’ identities will be kept confidential. The district administration is expected to review security protocols in high-risk zones to prevent future flare-ups and restore public confidence.