हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Gunfight underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

An encounter broke out on Sunday (January 12) between joint security forces and terrorists in Tral in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists fired on security forces, to which the army is retaliating heavily. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

Gunfight underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Tral
ANI photo

New Delhi: An encounter broke out on Sunday (January 12) between joint security forces and terrorists in Tral in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists fired on security forces, to which the army is retaliating heavily. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

In another development, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on late Saturday. Pakistan started firing small arms and shelling with mortar at around 9:30 pm, army sources said, adding that it received a befitting reply from the Indian Army.

 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTralPulwamaEncounterIndian ArmyTerrorismLine of controlSecurity forces
Next
Story

On Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to address youth from Belur Math, kick-off Kolkata Port Trust 150th anniversary event

Must Watch

PT38M33S

Kavi Yudh: 'राजनीतिक वायरस' फ्री यूनिवर्सिटी कब?