Gunfight underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

New Delhi: An encounter broke out on Sunday (January 12) between joint security forces and terrorists in Tral in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists fired on security forces, to which the army is retaliating heavily. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

In another development, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on late Saturday. Pakistan started firing small arms and shelling with mortar at around 9:30 pm, army sources said, adding that it received a befitting reply from the Indian Army.