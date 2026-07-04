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  • /Gunshots reported during search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Gunshots reported during search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Search operations were continuing in the area at the time of filing this report, police sources said. There was no immediate information on casualties or arrests.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Gunshots reported during search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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