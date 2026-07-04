Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening after security forces launched an operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, police sources said.
According to the sources, joint security forces began the operation in Saidpora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Soon after the area was cordoned off, gunshots were heard, prompting authorities to rush additional reinforcements to completely seal the locality.
Search operations were continuing in the area at the time of filing this report, police sources said. There was no immediate information on casualties or arrests.
Although security agencies say terrorism in the Kashmir Valley has been reduced to residual levels, Shopian has remained one of the districts with a history of militant activity.
The district witnessed sustained insurgency during the 1990s, a period marked by widespread violence and the displacement of many Kashmiri Pandit families. Following 2008, Shopian saw a rise in local militancy, with several young residents joining terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
The district also witnessed attacks targeting politicians, security personnel, minority communities, including Kashmiri Pandits, and migrant labourers, leading many families to leave the area.
In response, the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police stepped up counter-terror operations through regular cordon and search operations, eliminating several militant commanders and dismantling terrorist networks across the district.
(With IANS inputs)
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