Gurdaspur News LIVE: India-Pakistan War, Drone Attack Panjab Police Alert, Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

New Delhi: Amid high rise tensions between India-Pakistan, drone attacks have been foiled in Amritsar even as multiple explosions were heard in the city. IANS reported that Pakistani drones were spotted near the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur; the Army successfully destroyed them. Fresh attacks were launched by Pakistan on Friday in Jammu and several areas of Punjab, including in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

GURDASPUR NEWS: PAK DRONE SPOTTED, NEUTRALISED BY ARMY

This comes as the Kartarpur Corridor has been suspended amid Indo-Pak tensions.

Earlier ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called a cabinet meeting today. A total of 15 important decisions were taken in this meeting, which included issues ranging from security to agriculture and industrial development. The biggest decision in the meeting was to activate the anti-drone system in the state.

On Thursday night, Pakistan targeted multiple cities, including military installations, with a volley of drones and missile attacks, however, all were repulsed by India's robust air defence system, and this left the Pakistani Army flustered and panicky.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.