Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to start MRI scan at just Rs 50, 'cheapest' diagnostic facility to kick off from December

People from lower-income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just Rs 150.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to start MRI scan at just Rs 50, &#039;cheapest&#039; diagnostic facility to kick off from December
Zee Media photo

New Delhi: The country's 'cheapest' diagnostic facility will start functioning at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib Delhi in December and an MRI here will cost just Rs 50, according to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

A dialysis centre is also being set up at the Guru Harkrishan Hospital in the gurdwara premises. A dialysis procedure will cost only Rs 600, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Diagnostic machines worth Rs 6 crore were donated to the hospital. These include four machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI, he said.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services will be available for the needy for just Rs 50. For others, an MRI scan will cost Rs 800. A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs a concession, Sirsa said.

Notably, an MRI costs at least Rs 2,500 in private laboratories.

People from lower-income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just Rs 150.

The machines are being installed and the diagnostic centre will be operational in the first week of December. These will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country, Sirsa said. 

