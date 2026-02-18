Advertisement
Gurgaon CEO stunned after finding cab driver with 23 dating matches, His reaction goes viral; CHECK

A Gurgaon CEO was left stunned after discovering that his cab driver had 23 matches on a dating app.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gurgaon CEO stunned after finding cab driver with 23 dating matches, His reaction goes viral; CHECK Image Credit: X

Gurugram: A discussion on online dating and dating platforms has taken the social media through storm. This comes after Gurugram based CEO triggered discussions online after sharing a post on X. 

Taking to his X, he shared he was surprised to witness that his cab driver was actively using dating app and matching with several high educated women. 

Co founder and CEO of Knot dating, Jasveer Singh recounted the encounter in a post that quickly went viral. 

In his post, Singh said that as he sat on the cab, he noticed his cab driver scrolling through Hinge, a dating platform, during the ride and asked if he could see the profiles out of "founder curiosity". 

The driver then agreed. Further in the post, Singh claimed that the driver has 23 matches, adding that several women out of those 23 appeared to be "well educated, professional and doing good in their careers."

Upon this, the CEO further wrote, "Dating apps collapsed social hierarchy. When access changes, markets break."

How social media reacted 

Netizens flooded the comment section with various diverse perspective on this post. 

A user wrote, " your professions don't matter only looks do on dating apps. "That's because people are there to have fun, not for serious lifelong commitment and settlement. Hence when harmless fun comes, social hierarchy moves out of the question and pure biological attraction remains", wrote another. 

criticizing women for their profiles on dating platforms a user wrote, "Women on dating apps have no standards, they only show their fake standards on social media. A bitter women, men hating women are the same women who hooks up with any man from lower or bottom most hierarchy of society."

"22/23 must be scammers. You should have advised that poor guy about them." wrote another. 

Laughingly, another man wrote, "‘Driver’ having an ‘iphone’, using Hinge with more than ‘23 matches’! Bro is on a whole different level". 

