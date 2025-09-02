Is This The End Of Commuting? 'Gurujam' Leaves Thousands Stranded As Heavy Rain Paralyses Gurgaon | Viral Videos

Heavy monsoon rains on Monday shut down Gurgaon, with citywide waterlogging and heavy traffic jams. A video gone viral on social media took the nightmarish view of the Gurgaon–Delhi Jaipur Expressway, where an hour-long queue of cars and buses was stuck for hours in what is being referred to as a "Gurujam."

This is Gurgaon after just TWO hours of rain. SHAMEFUL! You pay taxes, lots of taxes, direct, indirect, all kinds, and what do you get? Floods. Chaos. TERRIBLE! People deserve BETTER, the best quality of life, not this third-class nonsense.

Advisory Issued As IMD Declares Orange Alert

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory for Tuesday asking schools and corporate offices to go online amid the mayhem. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rain after it was confirmed that more than 100 mm of rain fell in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said DDMA.

Wider Impact In Delhi-NCR

The rain and related disruptions were not confined to Gurgaon. The whole of Delhi-NCR felt the severe rain, causing waterlogged roads, technical issues with the Delhi Metro, and sustained high levels of water in the Yamuna River. Passengers across the capital reported major delays, many their usual daily commutes taking hours.

