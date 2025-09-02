Advertisement
GURGAON TRAFFIC JAM

Is This The End Of Commuting? 'Gurujam' Leaves Thousands Stranded As Heavy Rain Paralyses Gurgaon | Viral Videos

Gurgaon has once again been brought to a standstill by heavy monsoon rains, leading to severe waterlogging and a "Gurujam" that stranded thousands of commuters for hours.

 

Is This The End Of Commuting? 'Gurujam' Leaves Thousands Stranded As Heavy Rain Paralyses Gurgaon | Viral VideosHeavy Rain Hampers Gurgaon, Stranding Thousands on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. (PHOTO: IANS)

Heavy monsoon rains on Monday shut down Gurgaon, with citywide waterlogging and heavy traffic jams. A video gone viral on social media took the nightmarish view of the Gurgaon–Delhi Jaipur Expressway, where an hour-long queue of cars and buses was stuck for hours in what is being referred to as a "Gurujam."

Advisory Issued As IMD Declares Orange Alert

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory for Tuesday asking schools and corporate offices to go online amid the mayhem. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rain after it was confirmed that more than 100 mm of rain fell in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said DDMA.

Wider Impact In Delhi-NCR

The rain and related disruptions were not confined to Gurgaon. The whole of Delhi-NCR felt the severe rain, causing waterlogged roads, technical issues with the Delhi Metro, and sustained high levels of water in the Yamuna River. Passengers across the capital reported major delays, many their usual daily commutes taking hours.

