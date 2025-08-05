Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Free On 40-Day Parole Once Again

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 40-day parole, his counsel, Advocate Jatinder Khurana, confirmed on Tuesday. Khurana stated, "Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been given a 40-day parole under the law. Every convict has the right to avail a 70-day parole and a 21-day furlough in a year. During this parole period, he will stay at his ashram in Sirsa."

Earlier on April 9, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough, marking the 13th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction. His lawyer, Jitendra Khurana, confirmed the development, stating that the furlough was approved through proper legal channels.

"There is nothing extraordinary in this it is the legal right of a prisoner to receive up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a year. This is not a favour but part of the due legal process," Khurana said.

The timing of Ram Rahim's releases has often stirred controversy, particularly when they coincide with elections or religious events. However, Khurana dismissed such speculation this time, asserting, "People repeatedly ask why Ram Rahim is given parole during elections, but what will they say now?

There is no election, no political movement. Clearly, it has nothing to do with politics." Since his incarceration, Ram Rahim has received multiple paroles and furloughs.

He was first granted a one-day parole in 2020, followed by a 12-hour parole in 2021. In 2022, he received 21 days of furlough and 30 days of parole. The following year, 2023, saw him out on two furloughs and 40 days of parole. In 2024, he was granted a 50-day furlough and a 20-day parole. Now, in 2025, this marks his second release from prison.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, for raping two of his disciples.