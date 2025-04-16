Gurugram: Air Hostess On Ventilator Sexually Assaulted In Hospital, Accused Remains Unidentified

A 46-year-old air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital while she was on the ventilator in the ICU. According to the victim's complaint, the incident took place on April 6. Based on her statement, police registered a case and began an investigation.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that CCTV footage of the hospital was being examined to identify the perpetrator. The police also informed that the woman was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel where she was staying.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she was admitted to the private hospital on April 5 and was discharged on Sunday. She has alleged that on April 6, she was on a ventilator when hospital staff sexually assaulted her.

After she was discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then informed the police, the woman said, as per PTI.

The police then said on Monday that after the complaint an FIR was registered against the the unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said, "The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused."

In response to the allegations, Medanta Hospital has issued a statement asserting its full cooperation with the police inquiry. The hospital stated that all relevant documents and CCTV footage have been handed over to the authorities for examination.

Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta Medicity, Gurugram, said in a statement that all relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV camera footage of the time in question, have been given to the Gurugram police.

The victim is associated with a private airline and has accused hospital staff of the assault.

The news agency reported, the police informed on Wednesday that the accused is yet to be identified.

(with PTI inputs)