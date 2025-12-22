Gurugram Air Pollution: WFH Advisory Issued As AQI Worsens To ‘Very Poor’ Category
Gurugram Air Pollution: Gurugram witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality, forcing authorities to issue a work-from-home advisory for private offices.
Gurugram Air Pollution: Gurugram witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Monday morning, forcing authorities to issue a work-from-home advisory for private offices. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 325, which falls under the “very poor” category, according to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 366, also categorised as very poor.
In response to the worsening pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) through an order dated December 13, 2025. Stage-IV includes strict measures aimed at reducing emissions and limiting public exposure to hazardous air.
