Gurugram: Cab Driver Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Woman, Dropping Her Mid-Ride

The Gurugram Police have arrested a 22-year-old cab driver who allegedly misbehaved with a woman and dropped her mid-ride. The arrest was made within hours of the incident, ensuring the woman’s safety.

On the evening of December 15, 2025, a young woman booked a cab to return home from her office. According to the complaint, the trouble began when she asked the driver to lower the car’s music volume. Despite asking the driver three times to turn the volume down, the driver refused.

The situation escalated when the driver began using abusive and insulting language. When the woman insisted on reaching her destination, the driver allegedly yelled at her and asked her to get out of the vehicle midway. She told the driver that she had booked the ride to her home and could not be dropped off in the middle of the road. In response, the driver accelerated and headed in a different direction.

Shaken by the alarming experience and fearing for her safety, the woman managed to get out of the car and showed immense courage by recording a video confronting the driver. Even though the driver stood outside watching her, she immediately dialled 112/100 to seek police assistance.

Following the complaint, the Sector-50 Police Station registered Case No. 359 under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police team acted immediately, tracking down and apprehending the accused from Sector-50 the same night.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Rohtak district. During interrogation, he admitted that the dispute was over the music volume and claimed that the woman talking on her phone led him to commit the offence. The vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered from the accused’s possession.

Addressing the viral social media videos of the incident, Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said, “Action had already been taken well before the footage began circulating widely. The accused driver was arrested by Gurugram Police the same night. The cab used in the incident has also been recovered from his possession. Gurugram Police is committed to ensuring the safety of women and takes immediate action on such complaints.”