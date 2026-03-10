Gurugram construction site collapse kills 7; rescue on for 10 workers feared trapped

Gurugram: At least seven workers were killed after a large mound of soil collapsed at a construction site in Gurugram, while four injured labourers were pulled out from the debris and taken to hospital. Rescue operations involving the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defence teams and firefighters continued into the early hours of Tuesday, as authorities feared that around 10 workers might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred at a site where a sewage treatment plant was being constructed for a new residential project. Officials said a wall at the site reportedly gave way, leading to a massive cave-in of soil at the basement level of the structure.

According to officials, the incident took place between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm on Monday near the Gurugram–Rewari border. However, police were alerted to the situation only after 9:15 pm, when a nearby hospital informed them about several casualties being brought in.

Deepak Kumar Jewaria, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Manesar), said that five workers were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while other deaths were later confirmed at the construction site.

“Police received information about the incident after 9:15 pm from the hospital when five deaths were reported there. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot,” he said.

Workers who survived the collapse and contractors present at the site told investigators that several labourers had been working in the basement area when the soil caved in. They indicated that at least 10 more workers could still be buried under the debris.

Soon after the incident, teams from civil defence, the fire department and the SDRF launched a large-scale rescue operation. Excavators, high-mast lighting and other heavy equipment were brought in to remove the debris and search for those feared trapped.

Senior officials from the police and the district administration also reached the site to monitor the situation and speed up the rescue efforts.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased had not yet been confirmed. Officials added that an FIR could be registered if the families of the victims or injured workers file a complaint.

Rescue operations were still underway at the site as teams continued to search through the debris.



(With IANS inputs)