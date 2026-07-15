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  • /Miracle escape: Car bursts into flames inside Dwarka Expressway tunnel; smart sensors save lives | SHOCKING VIDEO

Miracle escape: Car bursts into flames inside Dwarka Expressway tunnel; smart sensors save lives | SHOCKING VIDEO

Watch: A moving car burst into flames inside the Dwarka Expressway Airport Tunnel. A major tragedy was averted as the tunnel's automated smart fire systems engaged.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Miracle escape: Car bursts into flames inside Dwarka Expressway tunnel; smart sensors save lives | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: Car bursts into flames inside Dwarka Expressway tunnel. (X/@@Mahaveer_VJ)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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