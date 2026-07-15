/Miracle escape: Car bursts into flames inside Dwarka Expressway tunnel; smart sensors save lives | SHOCKING VIDEO

A major calamity was narrowly averted in the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway Airport Tunnel when a moving sedan unexpectedly burst into flames and produced thick clouds of black toxic smoke inside the tunnel on Tuesday. Fortunately, all the people present inside the car escaped unharmed seconds before the vehicle was totally consumed by the fire.
The highly advanced automated safety system in the tunnel immediately swung into action and brought the fire under control in minutes, preventing any potential traffic accidents.
CCTV footage taken inside the tunnel recorded the very instance when the car burst into flames. As soon as the vehicle stopped and its occupants got out safely, the advanced infrared sensors in the tunnel sensed the fire and initiated the smart fire suppression systems.
The high-speed exhaust jet fans were instantly activated in order to suck out the thick smoke, allowing visibility for others on the road, while automatic overhead sprinklers started spraying the flames. Due to this prompt and computerised response, the fire was brought completely under control within just 12 minutes, preventing it from reaching the following cars.
A car caught fire yesterday inside the Airport Tunnel on the Gurugram–Dwarka Expressway, filling the tunnel with smoke.— Mahavir (@Mahaveer_VJ) July 14, 2026
As visibility dropped, vehicles halted outside the tunnel, while the tunnel's automatic fire safety system activated immediately, switching on the… pic.twitter.com/t6ftQos4aF
As per the Kapashera Police, the patrol squads immediately arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency signal from the control room of the tunnel.
Initial investigations, alongside the car owner's account, have revealed excessive engine overheating to be the main reason behind this spontaneous fire. Even though the car burned down to the metal frame in no time, its quick evacuation has prevented any injuries to the passengers.
Afterwards, NHAI authorities sent in heavy tow trucks in order to remove the charred body from the expressway lane. The traffic, which had been temporarily stopped as a preventive measure, was restored once the tunnel was cleared off the debris and declared safe.
The authorities of NHAI have stressed on the fact that this incident can be taken as a practical demonstration of the advanced safety equipment installed at the tunnels of Dwarka Expressway. Authorities have advised the drivers of the automobiles to maintain their automobiles properly to prevent any occurrence of overheating problems.
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