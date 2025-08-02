Gurugram Floods Again: Viral Video Shows Kids Swimming In Waterlogged Streets, Residents Outraged

Heavy rains have once again brought Gurugram to the brink of chaos, leading to major waterlogging on main roads and triggering fresh doubts over the city's infrastructure. A shocking video, which has now gone viral on social media, captures children swimming in a waterlogged street, emphasizing the severity of the flooding.

The footage, said to be taken in Sector 10A, shows a road turned into a temporary pool, with cars half-submerged in water. Swimming in the pool is one child, and another wades through the water holding a plastic road divider as a buoy.

The X user who posted the video commented sarcastically, "If you are residing in Gurgaon, count yourself unlucky because fate got you here as punishment for past wrongdoings. You have to endure high cost of living for worst infrastructure."

If you are living in Gurgaon, consider yourself unlucky as fate brought you here as a punishment for previously committed sins. You have to bear high living cost for worst infrastructure.

Visuals of Sector 10A after today's rain@GabbbarSingh waht is your take on this? pic.twitter.com/DfQWu1a00C — ankur upadhyay (@ankurupadhyay04) July 31, 2025

The video has triggered a new wave of public anger on social media, where citizens regularly express their frustration with Gurugram's common post-rain problems. "Gurgaon is a mess. Crores of taxpayers money are wasted every year on draining the drains. First rain, and the outcomes are there for all to see," said one user, asking the question regarding the drainage system of the city. Another wondered in disbelief, "Can't believe Gurgaon doesn't have a road water drainage system. Roads are completely concreted and no means for water to drain out. A little rain makes roads like swimming pools."

People also expressed worries over water conservation, with a user commenting, "Gurgaon is wasting valuable rain water. Unfortunately, no water body to store and recharge the water table of Earth." Several residents made unfavorable comparisons with other cities, with one posting, "When I was in Delhi, I used to think Delhi's infrastructure was pathetic. But after shifting to Gurgaon, I realized Delhi was literally Jannat compared to Gurgaon.". Horrendous infrastructure, no sidewalks anywhere, and each road is a river the moment there is 10 minutes of rain.

Addressing the extensive waterlogging, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyapal Yadav said that "at least 10 dewatering pumps were switched on at major places like Sohna Road and Jharsa to drain rainwater." Even that was not enough as the viral clip and outcry showed that there are long-standing issues in dealing with urban flooding in the fast-growing city.