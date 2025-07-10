Gurugram Gridlock: Overnight Rains Trigger Massive Waterlogging, Crippling Morning Commute | VIDEO

Overnight heavy rainfall has caused chaos in Gurugram, resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic jams that affected commuters and residents throughout Thursday morning. The city faced nearly a five-hour standstill on major roads, forcing many to change their daily routines.

The severe weather led numerous schools in Gurugram to hold online classes, while several private companies advised their employees to work from home to avoid worsening road conditions.

#Advisory | In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert.



Drivers were warned to avoid MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sector 10, and the area between Hero Honda Chowk and Subhash Chowk. Additionally, Sheetla Mata Road towards Sector 14 and the route from Palam Vihar to Kapashera border experienced significant traffic delays.

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram, as the city continues to receive heavy rain.



Many parents chose not to send their children to school due to unsafe traffic and flooded roads. Kumud Sharma, a mother from Sector 56, shared her worries: "The roads were just too dangerous. With the rain still coming down and traffic at a standstill, it was better to keep my children safe at home. I couldn’t risk sending them to school under such conditions."

Rajeev Mehra, a resident of DLF Phase 4, felt the same way after deciding to keep his child home. "I live near the Badshahpur area, and the waterlogged roads there are terrible. With the red alert issued, I didn’t want to take any chances. School can wait for another day, but safety is crucial," he said. This crisis in Gurugram followed similar flooding in Delhi just a day earlier, affecting streets and flight operations.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gurugram and nearby areas, warning of ongoing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. An IMD official stated, "The alert is valid until midnight, and more rain is expected during this time. We will have a clearer picture of the total rainfall in Gurgaon after a few hours."

In response to the situation, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) confirmed that their teams were working hard to clear the excess water. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya assured that all key areas were under observation. "Our teams are on the ground, focused on clearing the water and restoring normalcy. We understand the difficulties faced by residents and are committed to improving the situation," Dahiya said.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan confirmed that traffic management teams were deployed early Thursday morning to ease congestion. "We have given specific instructions to manage traffic flow and ensure smoother commuting for residents. Our teams are actively working on the ground to address the situation," he added.

Many private companies, especially in Cyber City, took the initiative to advise their employees to work remotely. Chirag Dhillon, an employee at a tech firm, confirmed he received such an email. "The road conditions and waterlogging are bad, and the office management took a proactive step. I am staying home to avoid getting stuck in traffic," he said.