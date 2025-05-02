Heavy Rain Batters Gurugram As Waterlogging, Power Outages Bring City To Its Knees — VIDEO

Gurugram Rain: The rain on Friday morning in Haryana's Gurugram resulted in severe waterlogging, submerging of key roads and residential areas, disrupting traffic, uprooting of trees, and power outages.

#WATCH | Delhi-NCR witnesses traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted, and vehicles broke down amid heavy waterlogging, due to a rainstorm earlier today.



The shower began at around 5 am and intensified within 15 minutes, leading to the waterlogging of Gurugram.

With the waterlogging and other rain-related problems, traffic was affected during the morning rush hour as the police struggled to manage the flow.

IANS reported that among the worst-hit locations were Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Road, Medanta Underpass, Galleria Market, Signature Tower, Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, Sector 14, Vatika Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir, and more.

The Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway's movement was also severely affected. Nearly 65 percent of the city was estimated to be under an average of 2.5 feet of water.

Residents of Gurugram took to the social media platform X to share visuals from various areas of the city.

Police In Action After Rain

IANS quoted a senior officer as saying, “We were alert as clouds built up and took our positions as soon as it started raining.”

He added, “It’s tough to manage traffic in such conditions, but we are doing our best.”

Delhi Rain Updates

As the national capital saw heavy downpour on Friday morning, a 26-year-old woman and her three children died after a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area. According to ANI, a tree fell on a tubewell room built on the farm in Kharkhari Canal village in Dwarka, due to strong winds.

Furthermore, flight operations were also affected by the strong winds, thunder, and heavy rains in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

(with agencies' inputs)