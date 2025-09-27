Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965264https://zeenews.india.com/india/gurugram-highway-accident-5-dead-1-injured-as-overspeeding-thar-hits-divider-2965264.html
NewsIndia
GURUGRAM HIGHWAY ACCIDENT

Gurugram Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Overspeeding Thar Hits Divider

Police stated that the high-speed Thar lost control, causing it to crash violently into the highway divider. The impact was so severe that debris from the vehicle was scattered up to 100 meters from the site.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gurugram Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Overspeeding Thar Hits DividerVisual from the accident site. (Photo: IANS)

In a tragic accident on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway early Friday morning, a black Thar carrying six passengers went out of control and collided with a divider near Jharsa Flyover at around 4:30 AM.

The crash claimed the lives of five young people, while one person survived with serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital.

The vehicle, registered in Uttar Pradesh (UP 81CS 2319) and owned by Vishnu Kumar of Aligarh, was traveling from Delhi to Jaipur at the time of the accident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Police stated that the high-speed Thar lost control, causing it to crash violently into the highway divider.

The impact was so severe that debris from the vehicle was scattered up to 100 meters from the site.

Among the six passengers, three young women and two men died on the spot. The surviving passenger, identified as Kapil, remains in critical condition at Medanta Hospital.

The deceased have been partially identified as Prestha Mishra, Lavanya, and Aditya, all residents of the Noida area. Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining two victims.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Sector-40 SHO Lalit noted that the accident raises serious concerns about road safety on the highway.

ALSO READ: Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: Report

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh