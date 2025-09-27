Gurugram Highway Accident: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Overspeeding Thar Hits Divider

In a tragic accident on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway early Friday morning, a black Thar carrying six passengers went out of control and collided with a divider near Jharsa Flyover at around 4:30 AM.

The crash claimed the lives of five young people, while one person survived with serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital.

The vehicle, registered in Uttar Pradesh (UP 81CS 2319) and owned by Vishnu Kumar of Aligarh, was traveling from Delhi to Jaipur at the time of the accident.

Police stated that the high-speed Thar lost control, causing it to crash violently into the highway divider.

The impact was so severe that debris from the vehicle was scattered up to 100 meters from the site.

Among the six passengers, three young women and two men died on the spot. The surviving passenger, identified as Kapil, remains in critical condition at Medanta Hospital.

The deceased have been partially identified as Prestha Mishra, Lavanya, and Aditya, all residents of the Noida area. Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining two victims.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Sector-40 SHO Lalit noted that the accident raises serious concerns about road safety on the highway.

