Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘I could have lost my life’ – biker Siya hits back at Bainsla’s ‘mistake’ claim, police form teams to arrest driver

Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘I could have lost my life’ – biker Siya hits back at Bainsla’s ‘mistake’ claim, police form teams to arrest driver

The incident was recorded on video, with the footage showing the car hitting Siya’s motorcycle and dragging it for some distance. The Gurugram police has registered a case and formed three teams to trace the accused.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘I could have lost my life’ – biker Siya hits back at Bainsla’s ‘mistake’ claim, police form teams to arrest driver

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘I could have lost my life’ – biker Siya hits back at Bainsla’s ‘mistake’ claim, police form teams to arrest driver
2
3
4
5