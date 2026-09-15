/Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘I could have lost my life’ – biker Siya hits back at Bainsla’s ‘mistake’ claim, police form teams to arrest driver

New Delhi: The Gurugram hit-and-run case involving woman biker Siya has taken another turn after she posted a new video on Instagram, responding to accused Kalyan Bainsla's version of the incident.
Bainsla had admitted that he was at fault in the collision but denied deliberately hitting her. Siya has now questioned why he did not stop after the crash if he felt sorry about what happened.
In the video, she said the collision could have cost her life. She also alleged that the car driver tried to stop her after noticing that she was a woman biker. The police have identified the accused and formed three teams to trace him.
“If you felt sorry for me, then why didn’t you stop after hitting me with the car? I could have lost my life,” she asked and also said that the driver did not even check whether she was safe after the collision.
According to Siya, Bainsla did not stop even for “a second” after his car hit her motorcycle. She said leaving the spot after the crash made the incident more serious.
She also talked about the safety of women riding on Delhi-Gurugram roads. “I feel ashamed of people like this. Women do not feel safe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram,” she said in the video.
Siya also questioned whether the two videos of the incident were enough to establish what happened. She said the collision was recorded on camera and the footage shows the car hitting her motorcycle before leaving the spot.
She alleged that the people in the car had noticed her as a woman biker and that the driver tried to stop her. She said the incident was captured on video and that the footage supports her version of events.
The videos circulating on social media show a car hitting the motorcycle and dragging it for some distance. The footage is also part of the evidence being examined in the case.
Bainsla came forward on Monday (September 14) and admitted that he made a mistake. He denied deliberately hitting Siya's bike.
He, who describes himself as an international kabaddi player and gym operator, said he lost control of the car near a U-turn. He also said he left the spot because he feared that a group of bikers could assault him and his family.
Bainsla later deactivated his Instagram account.
The owner of the car, Manish, said that he was not driving the vehicle when the incident took place. He said the car was with his friend (Bainsla) at the time.
According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of other bikers on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday (September 13). She alleged that a car began following them during the ride.
She said the occupants of the vehicle came close to her and behaved inappropriately. She also alleged that they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Siya said the car hit her bike from the side while overtaking. She fell onto the road after the collision.
The incident was recorded by a camera mounted on her motorcycle. The footage later circulated on social media, showing the car making contact with the bike and dragging it for some distance.
The Gurugram police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case at Sector 56 police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi said action is being taken against the driver under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and Section 125 for causing hurt.
The police have identified the accused and formed three special teams to locate and arrest him.
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