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Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla detained in Rajasthan after police add attempt-to-murder charge

Gurugram Police detained hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla in Rajasthan after adding an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the BNS based on CCTV footage of the Golf Course Road crash.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla detained in Rajasthan after police add attempt-to-murder charge
Image Credit: ANI

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