/Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla detained in Rajasthan after police add attempt-to-murder charge

Hours after being booked for attempt to murder in the case, Kalyan Bainsla, the main accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, was detained by police in Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Earlier on the day, Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge against accused Kalyan Bainsla in connection with the alleged hit-and-run involving a woman biker on Golf Course Road, after analysing CCTV footage of the incident.
Subsequently, Police have invoked Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder and carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
The development follows a video of the incident going viral on social media, purportedly showing a car crashing into a woman riding a motorcycle before fleeing the scene.
Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the footage emerged online. Officers examined CCTV footage from the area during the inestigation at Sector 56 police station.
Based on the CCTV analysis, police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case. The case was initially registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police had earlier said that the accused had been identified and that three teams were formed to apprehend him.
The incident took place on Sunday on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, where the woman, who has identified herself as Sia on social media, was riding an Aprilia RS 457 with a group of bikers.
Footage recorded by cameras mounted on the motorcycles showed a car approaching the group from the side and hitting Sia’s motorcycle. The impact threw her off the bike, causing her to skid several metres along the road.
The family of the young woman, Sia, has alleged that the collision was a “deliberate” act rather than an accident and demanded that police invoke stringent charges, including attempt to murder and harassment, against the accused driver.
Expressing anguish after watching the video footage of the incident, Sia’s father said that being struck by a heavy vehicle could easily have resulted in a fatality. He also questioned whether the authorities were treating the case with sufficient seriousness.
Maintaining that the vehicle had intentionally targeted his daughter, he demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.
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