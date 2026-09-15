/Gurugram hit-and-run case victim Sia alleges harassment, seeks strict action against accused

Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run victim Sia has called for strict action against those who harass and endanger people on the roads, saying such incidents will continue unless there is a strong fear of the law.
Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Sia said she had given the police a detailed account of the incident and alleged that the occupants of the car had tried to harass her and that there was an attempt on her life.
“As I showed in the video, he was driving from my side. I told the police everything, how they were trying to harass me, molest me, and how an attempt was made on my life,” she said.
Sia said she tried to keep a safe distance from the car after becoming afraid that the occupants might hit her, but alleged that they continued to follow her.
“I also gave him a sign to drive far from me. I was afraid that they would hit me, so I rode my bike farther away. They were continuously chasing me. Whenever my bike slowed down, they intentionally came and hit me from behind,” she told IANS.
According to Sia, four people were inside the car. She said she had shared all relevant information with the police and demanded the arrest of everyone involved.
“Obviously, an attempt-to-murder case should be filed against them. I narrated everything and gave my statement. I want everyone involved to be arrested and strict action to be taken,” she said.
Sia said stronger enforcement was needed to prevent similar incidents, particularly those involving women on the roads.
“Until we take strict action, there are so many such people who will roam freely on the roads, hit people and run, hit women and run, or harass them on the roads. Unless we instil fear of the law, such incidents will keep happening,” she added.
She also said harassment of women bikers was not an isolated issue.
“Women bikers have to face such things on the roads. This is not the first case of harassment and chasing. I am not the only woman who may have faced such things,” she said.
“When you ask women bikers, they face such things. People chase them and follow them. So, it's an important incident involving a woman biker. If we do not take action, how many more people will face such incidents in the future?” she added.
Sia, who suffered injuries in the crash, said her helmet and other protective gear prevented more serious injuries.
“I had a helmet and a few other things that saved me from a major accident. But I suffered several injuries to my knees and hands,” she said.
She thanked fellow women bikers for standing by her and urged others who face similar incidents to report them.
“This is not the only such incident that has happened. I have seen many such incidents in the past. If anyone faces such a situation or incident, they should come forward,” she said.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested accused driver Kalyan Bainsla from Dausa in Rajasthan. Another accused, Lavnish Gurjar, was also arrested in connection with the case.
Police later added an attempt-to-murder charge against the accused driver based on CCTV footage. The offence carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.
The incident took place on Sunday on Golf Course Road. CCTV footage showed a white sedan swerving sharply to the right before ramming into Sia, who was wearing a helmet. She was thrown onto the road, while her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike slid across the road, producing sparks.
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