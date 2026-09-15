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  • /Gurugram hit-and-run case victim Sia alleges harassment, seeks strict action against accused

Gurugram hit-and-run case victim Sia alleges harassment, seeks strict action against accused

Sia said she tried to keep a safe distance from the car after becoming afraid that the occupants might hit her, but alleged that they continued to follow her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Gurugram hit-and-run case victim Sia alleges harassment, seeks strict action against accused
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Gurugram hit-and-run case victim Sia alleges harassment, seeks strict action against accused
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