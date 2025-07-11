Advertisement
GURUGRAM MURDER

‘Locals Mocked Me For Living Off Her – So I Shot Her’: Gurugram Father Kills Tennis Player Daughter

In a shocking development in the murder case of a tennis player in Gurugram, police said the accused killed his daughter after locals repeatedly taunted him for being dependent on her earnings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 08:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Locals Mocked Me For Living Off Her – So I Shot Her’: Gurugram Father Kills Tennis Player Daughter (Photo : ANI)

In a shocking development in the murder case of a tennis player in Gurugram, police said the accused killed his daughter after locals repeatedly taunted him for being dependent on her earnings.

A Gurugram police official said Deepak Yadav, tired of the constant ridicule, asked his daughter Radhika to shut down the tennis academy. However, she refused. The tension eventually led him to shoot her.

“When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused. This situation kept bothering me as it hurt my dignity. I was very troubled and stressed. Because of this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, and when my daughter Radhika was cooking in the kitchen, I shot her three times from behind, hitting her waist. I have killed my daughter,” Deepak Yadav told police during interrogation, according to IANS.

According to Gurugram police, Deepak Yadav, 49, used his licensed gun to shoot his daughter on Thursday around 10:30 am.

Police said Radhika Yadav suffered three bullet injuries. The 25-year-old tennis player, an emerging star, was at her residence in Sushant Lok Phase-2, Gurugram's Sector-57, when she was shot.

After being shot, Radhika's family members rushed her to a private hospital in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

"The accused has admitted to committing the crime," police said, adding that Deepak Yadav's brother, Kuldeep, who lives on the ground floor of the house, is the complainant in the case.

Station House Officer of Sector-56 police station, Rajender Kumar, told reporters that they were informed about the criminal case by hospital authorities.

Radhika, a doubles tennis player, was ranked among the top 200 players, according to a website.

(With IANS inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK