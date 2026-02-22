Gurugram horror: Online meeting leads to live-in nightmare - Accused burns partner's private parts with sanitizer | Details emerge
Gurugram horror: A case from Gurugram has sent shockwaves through the nation, where a female student was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under relevant sections, and a probe into the matter is underway.
Gurugram horror: A shocking case of brutality has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram, where a female student has alleged that she was assaulted by her live-in partner. It is alleged that the girl's partner poured sanitiser on her private parts and set them on fire.
FIR registered in Gurugram case
The case occurred in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. The police have registered a case under serious sections and started an investigation.
FIR was registered in Gurugram against the alleged accused, after he allegedly set the private parts of his live-in partner on fire after pouring sanitiser on her and shot her video during the act, according to news agency ANI.
Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of BNS have been invoked in the FIR. The report was filed on February 19, 2026, at 8:35 pm.
The FIR, registered based on her statement, states that he was having a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage, thrashing her, and subjecting her to violence.
Online meeting, live-in relationship
The victim is a student, and according to the FIR, she is originally from Tripura.
ANI reported that the victim was reportedly living in a PG in Gurugram while pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology. She met the alleged accused through an online app, and they began talking in September 2025, which later led to meetings.
They lived together in Gurugram for some time, and during this period, the alleged accused began doubting her and started physically assaulting her, as per ANI.
As per the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, 2026, the alleged accused brutally thrashed the victim.
It is alleged that the accused attacked her head with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.
Furthermore, the alleged accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother.
After this, on the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the alleged accused's phone to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. Her mother then called 112.
Furthermore, the victim, who is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, is in a "stable condition", the Gurugram Police said on Sunday.
Victim's mother recalls phone call
The mother of the victim said that her daughter had called to inform about the atrocities on February 16, and said that at that time, she would be killed by the accused.
ANI further reported that the victim's mother said that the accused locked her in a room for days and also alleged that he tortured the victim by burning her private parts.
