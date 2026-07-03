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Gurugram shocker: Man burns girlfriend alive after she discovers he is already married

The victim died from burn injuries, and police have booked the accused for murder under the BNS.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Gurugram shocker: Man burns girlfriend alive after she discovers he is already married
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

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