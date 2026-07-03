/Gurugram shocker: Man burns girlfriend alive after she discovers he is already married

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman died after her 35-year-old partner, a gold merchant, allegedly set her on fire in Gurugram. Police said the attack took place after the woman discovered that the accused was already married and confronted him about it. She suffered severe burn injuries and died eight days later while undergoing treatment.
According to police, the relationship started after the woman, Divya Kataria, visited Sunil Kumar's gold-buying shop to sell jewellery more than a year ago. Investigators said tension soon developed between the two over Sunil's marital status.
Police said the woman went to Sunil's shop on June 18 to confront him, which triggered a heated exchange between them. During this confrontation, the accused allegedly poured kerosene on her, though he did not ignite it at the time.
Following the altercation at the shop, the woman reportedly booked a flat at Central Park on Sohna Road in an effort to sort out the disagreement, and the two stayed there overnight.
According to police, the accused told the woman the next morning that the kerosene smell had faded from her clothes and asked her to wear them again. Moments later, another argument broke out, during which the accused allegedly set her on fire.
After the fire, the accused reportedly took the woman to Artemis Hospital in Gurugram himself. Given the seriousness of her burns, she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died on June 27 due to her injuries, eight days after the attack.
Police said Artemis Hospital first alerted them to the case on June 19, when the woman was brought in with serious burn wounds. At that stage, both the victim and her mother reportedly chose not to pursue any legal action against the accused.
On June 30, the victim's cousin approached police, claiming that she had told him from her hospital bed that Sunil had set her on fire and had threatened to kill her, her mother and her sister if she ever revealed what happened.
As per the complaint, the cousin had met the victim on June 22, during which she allegedly told him that Sunil was responsible for setting her on fire and had warned her against disclosing the truth or filing a police complaint, threatening harm to her and her family.
Acting on the cousin's complaint, Gurugram Police registered an FIR and began investigating the matter, which led to the accused's arrest on Wednesday. He was arrested by Sector 9A police and booked under Section 103 (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
After his arrest, the accused was produced before a city court, which granted police a two-day custody remand. Investigators said further questioning is underway to verify the sequence of events, examine digital evidence, and complete the probe.
The accused is a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana and runs a gold shop in Gurgaon.
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