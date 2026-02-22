Gurugram: Man attempts to set fire while pouring sanitiser on live-in partner’s private parts, FIR registered

A shocking case of brutality against a 19-year-old has emerged in Haryana's Gurugram. It is being alleged that the girl's boyfriend poured sanitiser on her private parts and tried to set them on fire. The victim is currently being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

FIR has been registered in Gurugram against the accused, after he allegedly attempted to set his live-in partner's private parts on fire while pouring sanitiser and made a video of his act.

Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of BNS have been invoked in the FIR.

The FIR, which was registered based on the victims statement, said that the accused was having a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage. He even used to thrash her and subjected her to the extreme violence.

As per the FIR, the victim is originally from Indian state of Tripura and was living in a PG in Gurugram. He is pursuing a BSC in Biotechnology. She met the accused via a online app, and they started talking in September 2025, which eventually led to their meetings.

The accused is reportedly belong to Delhi's Narela. The incident of extreme cruelty took place in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. Police have registered a case under stringent sections of the law and initiated an investigation.

She alleged that the accused established forced physical relations with her under the marriage pretext. For some time they both lived together in Gurugram and it was during this period of time, the accused started doubting her began assaulting her physically.

The FIR states that on February 16, 2026, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim severely. He reportedly struck her head with a steel bottle, bashed it against walls and furniture, hit her with a clay pot, and tried to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.

He also allegedly slashed her legs with a knife and threatened to injure her so badly she could never walk or bear children. Additionally, the victim claims the accused filmed nude videos of her.

On the night of February 18, the victim allegedly used the accused’s phone to inform her mother about the incident in Bengali, a language he did not understand. Her mother subsequently called the emergency helpline (112). The police reached the location and took the victim to a government hospital.

Initially, doctors declared her unfit to provide a statement and later referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. After doctors there found her fit to give a statement, the police recorded her detailed testimony.