topStoriesenglish2580011
NewsIndia
GURUGRAM

Gurugram: Man Robbed Of Rs 1.25 Lakh Bracelet By Call Girl: 'She Forcibly...'

The cops are now trying to identify the female escort with the help of CCTV footage of the area.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:07 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gurugram: Man Robbed Of Rs 1.25 Lakh Bracelet By Call Girl: 'She Forcibly...'

Gurugram: A deputy manager of a private company was robbed of a gold bracelet by an alleged female escort here, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Nalin, a resident of Patel Nagar in Delhi, the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was returning home in his car along with a friend.

"I dropped my friend Lakshay at Huda city metro station when a woman came near my car and offered me escort service. I refused but she forcibly entered and sat next to me. I dropped her off around 100 metres away but later realised that my gold bracelet worth Rs 1.25 lakh was missing," Nalin said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified woman under sections 379 (theft), 424 (dishonest or fraudulent removal) of the Indian Penal Code at the sector 40 police station on Friday.

"We are verifying the facts and trying to identify the woman with the help of CCTV footage of the area. The accused woman will be arrested soon", said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of sector 40 police station.

Live Tv

GurugramGurugram newsFemale escort

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory