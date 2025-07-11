Torrential monsoon rains have caused severe damage in Gurugram, leaving homes flooded, property destroyed, and revealing major problems in the city's infrastructure. A viral video shared by resident Sanchi Arora captured the devastation in a high-end society near Golf Course Road, showcasing the impact of the recent downpour.

Arora described her feelings as "completely shattered" after coming home from work to find her car partially submerged and her well-arranged home flooded. "Everything that was on the floor, furniture and belongings, was floating, soaked, and destroyed," she wrote, stressing the "emotional damage" along with the physical loss. The area near Golf Course Road, famous for luxury high-rises like DLF Camellias where homes can sell for Rs 100 crore, suffered heavily from nearly four hours of relentless rain on Wednesday night.

The video and Arora's emotional account have ignited widespread outrage and sparked a serious discussion on social media about Gurugram's drainage system and urban planning. Commenters expressed sympathy for the victims while also questioning the city's development choices and the effectiveness of its infrastructure. Many users highlighted the ongoing problem of waterlogging and called for accountability from local authorities.

The heavy rain on Wednesday night caused major disruptions throughout Gurugram, trapping commuters on flooded roads for over five hours. Key routes such as the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sheetla Mata Road were significantly affected.

Sadly, the rains have also resulted in loss of life. Police confirmed on Thursday that five people have died in Gurugram due to rain-related incidents, with three fatalities linked to electric shocks. These incidents highlight the serious safety risks posed by urban flooding during the monsoon season.