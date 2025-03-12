Gurugram Municipal Corporation Election Result: Full List Of Winners

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the Gurugram Municipal Corporation elections by winning the majority of the seats alongside the mayor seat. The Congress was looking to stage an upset for the BJP but failed to shock the BJP. The district has recorded a low voter turnout and the results are in line with the expectations.

BJP's mayoral candidate Raj Rani bagged the seat by over one lakh votes, defeating the Congress candidate Seema Pahuja. Rani got 2,70,781 votes against Pahuja's 91,296 votes. Below is the full list of winners as per the Election Commission of India:

Gurugram Nagar Nigam Chunav Full List Of Winners *To Be Updates As Results Are Announced*

Ward 1: Sundar Singh of BJP - Won by 386 Votes

Ward 2: Jyotsna Yadav of BJP - Won by 1,546 Votes

Ward 3: Official Result Awaited

Ward 4: Official Result Awaited

Ward 5: Official Result Awaited

Ward 6: Official Result Awaited

Ward 7: Kishan Chand- Ind - Won By 741 votes

Ward 8: Official Result Awaited

Ward 9: Official Result Awaited

Ward 10: Official Result Awaited

Ward 11: Official Result Awaited

Ward 12: Official Result Awaited

Ward 13: Official Result Awaited

Ward 14: Official Result Awaited

Ward 15: Official Result Awaited

Ward 16: Official Result Awaited

Ward 17: Official Result Awaited

Ward 18: Official Result Awaited

Ward 19: Raj Singh Amar - BJP - Won by 2,664 votes

Ward 20: Official Result Awaited

Ward 21: Official Result Awaited

Ward 22: Vikash Yadav -BJP- Unopposed

Ward 23: Official Result Awaited

Ward 24: Official Result Awaited

Ward 25: Official Result Awaited

Ward 26: Official Result Awaited

Ward 27: Official Result Awaited

Ward 28: Official Result Awaited

Ward 29: Official Result Awaited

Ward 30: Official Result Awaited

Ward 31: Dalip Kumar Sahani -BJP - Won by 5,780 Votes

Ward 32: Official Result Awaited

Ward 33: Official Result Awaited

Ward 34: Official Result Awaited

Ward 35: Official Result Awaited

Ward 36: Official Result Awaited

To maintain order and security, strict security measures have been enforced inside and outside the counting centers. 1,400 police personnel have been deployed at critical locations across the district, with each center having at least 30 officers on duty.