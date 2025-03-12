Gurugram Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025 Live: BJP, Congress In Close Contest

Gurugram Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025 Live: The counting of votes for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation Election 2025 is taking place today. Voter turnout remained low, with only 41.8% of eligible voters casting their ballots. This election marks 27 months since the last elected MCG House completed its tenure in 2022. For the first time, Gurugram voters directly elected their mayor, a change implemented in 2018, replacing the previous system where councillors selected the mayor. The electoral battle was primarily between the BJP and Congress, the only two parties fielding mayoral candidates. Raj Rani represented the BJP, while Seema Pahuja contested for the Congress. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will now consist of 36 wards, an increase of one compared to the previous term.

Gurugram Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025 Live Updates

7.45 AM: While the BJP relied on its state government’s performance to win voter confidence, the Congress centered its campaign on pressing local issues such as waste management, poor road conditions, and waterlogging—problems that have escalated due to the absence of an elected municipal body.

The district administration has completed all arrangements for the vote counting process across five municipal bodies, scheduled for Wednesday. District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has instructed all Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure fairness and transparency while adhering to the State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines.

The counting process commenced at 8 AM across all designated centers. To uphold transparency, results from each round will be announced through loudspeakers outside the counting venues. Officials confirmed that individual counting centers have been established for the Municipal Corporation of Manesar, Municipal Council Sohna, Municipal Council Pataudi Jatauli Mandi, and Municipal Committee Farrukhnagar. For Gurugram, six counting centers have been set up at Government Girls College, Sector 14.

To maintain order and security, strict security measures have been enforced inside and outside the counting centers. 1,400 police personnel have been deployed at critical locations across the district, with each center having at least 30 officers on duty.

“Essential arrangements for drinking water, sanitation, electricity, and food have been made to support election staff throughout the counting process,” said DC Ajay Kumar during a meeting at the Mini Secretariat conference hall.