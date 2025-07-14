Gurugram Police Close Probe Into Radhika Yadav Murder Case, Say It’s 'Open And Shut'

New Delhi: Gurugram Police on Sunday declared the Radhika Yadav murder case as an “open and shut” matter, stating that the investigation has concluded and they are now preparing to file a chargesheet based solely on forensic and testimonial evidence.

According to officials, the statements made by Radhika’s friends or individuals sharing allegations on social media will not be included in the chargesheet. “These video statements are not part of the investigation and won’t be included in the charge sheet,” said Gurugram Police PRO, Sandeep Kumar.

The announcement follows a series of Instagram videos posted by Himaanshika Singh, who claimed to have been friends with the 19-year-old tennis player for nearly a decade. In her videos, Himaanshika alleged that Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav, who has confessed to the murder, had planned the crime for days.

“When I went to her residence yesterday, I came to know that her murder was being planned for the last three days. On the 10th of July, I came to know about her murder through a news article. I went to her cremation. There, I came to know that her dad had been planning the murder for the last three days. He had bought a revolver,” Himaanshika said in one of the clips.

She also alleged that Radhika had been unwell and emotionally distressed in the days leading up to her death, having confided in her father that she was ready to give up her aspirations. “I have been with her, I knew her well. She was a very decent girl, but in the last 10 days, her life had become miserable. She had given up and said: ‘I’m ready to live the way you want.’ But her father was so out of his mind that he had no expression on his face,” she claimed.

Himaanshika further alleged that Deepak Yadav was influenced by villagers' remarks targeting Radhika’s appearance and lifestyle. “She was not an influencer,” she said, noting that Radhika’s Instagram account was private and had only 69 followers.

Responding to these allegations, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said, “Anyone could release videos with such claims. We have sufficient evidence against the accused in this case.” He clarified that there is no direct link between Radhika’s social media activity and her murder.

Officials confirmed that Deepak Yadav did not identify anyone as having provoked him during his interrogation. “He could not name even a single person,” said the police, adding that more than 20 people from Wazirabad village, including those close to the family, were questioned, but no one admitted to any such conversation.

Police say they recovered a licensed revolver with four cartridges from the crime scene. Deepak Yadav was arrested after he allegedly shot his daughter while she was in the kitchen preparing breakfast for her mother on her birthday, July 10.

“He said that villagers’ comments about depending on his daughter’s money and questioning her character upset him,” the police revealed.

According to media reports, WhatsApp chats retrieved from Radhika’s phone suggest that she was planning to move out and live independently. One of her messages to her coach read, “Wanna enjoy life, idhar kaafi restrictions hai.” She also expressed interest in pursuing education in Dubai or Australia.

With forensic findings, the recovered weapon, and Deepak Yadav’s confession forming the backbone of the case, police are set to file the chargesheet, dismissing any unofficial statements made online as part of the legal record.