/Gurugram Police urge ‘work from home’ as heavy rains, waterlogging threaten city traffic

GURUGRAM: With heavy rainfall lashing the city and more downpours forecasted, the Gurugram Police have issued a formal advisory strongly urging corporate houses and private establishments to implement 'Work From Home' (WFH) protocols for their employees over the next few days. The police have cited the high likelihood of waterlogging on major arterial roads and intersections, which is expected to cause significant traffic congestion. By encouraging remote work, authorities aim to curb the volume of vehicles on the road, which will, in turn, facilitate smoother traffic movement and ensure that emergency services remain operational and uninterrupted.
"In view of the ongoing and impending heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is a strong likelihood of waterlogging on the city's main roads and intersections, as well as traffic congestion," the Gurugram Police stated in their official advisory. "To ensure the safety of citizens, reduce unnecessary traffic pressure, and assist local administration in road management, we strongly urge the corporate sector to provide their employees with the facility of 'Work From Home' for the next few days."
The administration emphasized that minimizing vehicular movement is a proactive measure to assist traffic management teams currently working to maintain order on the city's infrastructure. The police expressed their appreciation for the corporate sector's cooperation in prioritizing public safety during this period of inclement weather.
Over the next two days, Haryana is set to experience a surge in rainfall activity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region can anticipate light to moderate precipitation, with chances of isolated heavy downpours occurring from July 7 through July 9. Southern districts, notably Gurugram, are expected to see particularly widespread coverage during this window.
The weather bureau has alerted that certain pockets across both northern and southern Haryana could face heavy rainfall exceeding 7cm. Consequently, the IMD has cautioned that these intense spells may trigger waterlogging in lower-lying zones, cause significant traffic bottlenecks, hinder municipal development projects, and potentially harm any harvested crops that remain exposed in fields.
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