/Gurugram WFH advisory: Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging; corporate offices asked to switch to work from home

While the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to suffer under heavy monsoons, the Gurugram District Administration on Saturday issued an advisory for corporate offices and private organisations to work from home (WFH). This step has been taken owing to the persistent rains, wherein the Millennium City has recorded 60 mm of rainfall from 8 AM to 5 PM on August 7, which has caused major traffic jams and waterlogging.
#WATCH | Haryana: Rain lashes parts of Gurugram pic.twitter.com/Oa1JcQP2Kk— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
The advisory has been issued by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, who is also the DDMA chief.
According to officials, one of the main reasons why corporate workers have been asked to stay at home is to decrease the density of vehicles moving across major arterial routes. Reduced vehicle density helps civic authorities, including GMDA and MCG, use heavy machinery to drain out water from the roads and repair damaged roads without facing any obstruction.
#Advisory | In continuation of the advisory issued on 06.08.2026, and in view of 60 mm rainfall recorded in District Gurugram on 07.08.2026 (8:00 AM–5:00 PM), continued waterlogging and traffic congestion may occur at various locations.— DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) August 8, 2026
As a precautionary measure, all corporate… pic.twitter.com/hVtI4CZ8mu
It is the second consecutive appeal made by the civic administration as an advisory that had been issued by the Gurugram Police on August 6 when the city received heavy rain.
An unpredictable weather pattern continues across northern India. According to the latest IMD forecast, the sky is likely to be cloudy throughout today, August 8, with light to moderate showers expected all through the day.
An active monsoon weather pattern is expected to lead to intermittent rainfall in Gurugram and its neighbouring districts over the weekend.
It has been strongly advised by the district administration to stay in touch with the weather updates, practice caution while travelling, and avoid unnecessary travel.
It has been pointed out that local areas, underpasses, and crossings are always prone to local inundation and slow-moving traffic because of the location of Gurugram being a corporate center and transit point.
The situation in Gurugram is not an isolated case of a weather crisis in the NCR area. On Friday, August 7, heavy rain had drenched the national capital, leading to flooding of roads, slow traffic movements, and emergency services responding to incidents of trees falling down and collapsing structures.
IMD predicts that light to moderate showers shall prevail in Delhi-NCR till Sunday, keeping the ground saturated.
For facilitating assistance in waterlogged areas and traffic breakdown situations, the district administration has released specific emergency control helpline numbers:
Authorities have reiterated their appeal for public cooperation as field teams work around the clock to restore normalcy across flooded stretches.
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