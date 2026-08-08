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Gurugram WFH advisory: Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging; corporate offices asked to switch to work from home

Torrential rainfall caused severe waterlogging and massive traffic snarls across Gurugram, prompting the district administration and police to advise corporate offices and private firms to allow employees to work from home. Civic teams have been deployed to dewater submerged roads.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Gurugram WFH advisory: Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging; corporate offices asked to switch to work from home
Image Credit: Gurugram: Waterlogging at Bajghera underpass. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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