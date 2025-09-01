Gurugram Rains Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Office, Schools Closed Till Tuesday

New Delhi: The District Magistrate of Gurugram has directed all offices and schools to remain closed on Tuesday, 2nd September, due to a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home. All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes…,” according to a notice shared on X.

#Advisory | Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.



In view of the forecast:

All corporate offices & private… pic.twitter.com/xCC1pmoKlF — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) September 1, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the day, warning of severe weather conditions. In a notice shared on X, the Gurugram DM advised offices to shut and facilitate work-from-home arrangements. All schools have also been instructed to remain closed.

On Monday, heavy rainfall inundated most parts of Delhi NCR, leading to waterlogged roads and technical issues on the Delhi Metro network. The Yamuna River also remained above the danger mark at Loha Pul.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Faridabad, although no warning has been listed for Delhi in the district-wise advisory on its website.

So far this season, Delhi NCR has received 400.1 mm of rainfall, 72% more than the monthly long-period average of 233.1 mm.