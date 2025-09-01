Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954351https://zeenews.india.com/india/gurugram-rains-updates-imd-issues-orange-alert-office-schools-closed-till-tuesday-2954351.html
NewsIndia
GURUGRAM RAIN ALERT

Gurugram Rains Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Office, Schools Closed Till Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the day, warning of severe weather conditions. In a notice shared on X, the Gurugram DM advised offices to shut and facilitate work-from-home arrangements. All schools have also been instructed to remain closed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gurugram Rains Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Office, Schools Closed Till TuesdayRepresentational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The District Magistrate of Gurugram has directed all offices and schools to remain closed on Tuesday, 2nd September, due to a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home. All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes…,” according to a notice shared on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the day, warning of severe weather conditions. In a notice shared on X, the Gurugram DM advised offices to shut and facilitate work-from-home arrangements. All schools have also been instructed to remain closed.

On Monday, heavy rainfall inundated most parts of Delhi NCR, leading to waterlogged roads and technical issues on the Delhi Metro network. The Yamuna River also remained above the danger mark at Loha Pul.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Faridabad, although no warning has been listed for Delhi in the district-wise advisory on its website.

So far this season, Delhi NCR has received 400.1 mm of rainfall, 72% more than the monthly long-period average of 233.1 mm.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK