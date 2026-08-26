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  • /Gurugram road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain spun chaos across the city | VIRAL VIDEO

Gurugram road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain spun chaos across the city | VIRAL VIDEO

A massive service road cave-in at Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk following heavy rain has triggered traffic chaos, school closures, and work-from-home advisories.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Gurugram road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain spun chaos across the city | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Gurugram road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain spun chaos across the city | VIRAL VIDEO
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