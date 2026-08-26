/Gurugram road caves in at IFFCO Chowk after heavy rain spun chaos across the city | VIRAL VIDEO

A vital road at the congested IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram collapsed following heavy monsoon rainfall in the region, highlighting the longstanding vulnerability of underground infrastructure. The collapse can be blamed on a major sewer line maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
The traffic police hastily installed temporary barricades to prevent any vehicle accidents. Municipal engineers were called to assess the damage suffered by the compromised sewer line.
Despite the brief spell of rain, the city's drainage systems collapsed instantly, revealing their perennial infrastructural weaknesses. The videos circulating over the internet showed drivers abandoning their cars stuck in the flood and yellow buses trapped on flooded highways.
#WATCH | Haryana: A sinkhole forms on the road near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram after a wide portion of the road caved in. Barricading has been put around the spot. Gurugram Traffic Police and NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officials are present here. pic.twitter.com/YUDcKaxFjz— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026
The local municipal corporation took up stringent administrative measures to prevent further chaos and enable the entry of repair teams. As a preventive measure, the administration issued an advisory urging the corporate offices and other educational institutions:
"Considering the heavy rainfall in the district of Gurugram on 24.08.2026, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and government & private schools/institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home from 25.08.2026 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies."
People living in expensive residential colonies and business centers have to undergo yearly urban floods.
Worn-out sewer lines: The old and congested utility network tends to fail due to the heavy burden of stormwater.
Traffic diversions: Arterial roads had to be diverted from the collapse site.
There is increasing pressure on civil agencies to provide permanent engineering solutions rather than quick patchwork. Unless the drainage system of the city gets revamped, it will continue to suffer paralysis every time there is a short cloudburst.
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