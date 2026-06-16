/Mystery surrounds death of 27-year-old Delhi techie at Mussoorie homestay; Police launch probe

A Gurugram-based software engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
According to police, the woman had travelled to Uttarakhand with her husband on a vacation. The newly married couple had left Delhi on June 13 and spent some time in Rishikesh before checking into a homestay in the Tipridhar area on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road at around 11:30 pm on June 14.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple went to sleep at around 3:30 am. The husband later told police that when he woke up on Monday morning, he found his wife lying unconscious on the floor of their room. He noticed blood coming from her nose and mouth and immediately informed the homestay management and the police.
Upon receiving the information, Mussoorie Police and a 108 ambulance team rushed to the spot. After examination, the ambulance pharmacist declared the woman dead. A forensic team was subsequently called in to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene.
During the investigation, police recovered several crucial pieces of evidence from the room. Bloodstains were found on the bedsheet, while two empty liquor bottles were also recovered. Investigators are examining whether the couple had consumed alcohol before the incident.
The forensic team carried out videography and photography of the scene, collected evidence, and sent samples for further examination.
Police said the deceased was employed as a software engineer in Gurugram, while her husband works in the IT sector in Pune, Maharashtra. Although they were married on November 8, 2025, the couple continued to live in different cities due to their respective jobs.
Authorities said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis. Further investigation is underway.
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