Mystery surrounds death of 27-year-old Delhi techie at Mussoorie homestay; Police launch probe

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple went to sleep at around 3:30 am. The husband later told police that when he woke up on Monday morning, he found his wife lying unconscious on the floor of their room. He noticed blood coming from her nose and mouth and immediately informed the homestay management and the police.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:31 PM IST join share