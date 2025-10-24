Caught On Camera: Man Urinates From Moving Thar In Gurugram; Police Take Suo Motu Cognisance | VIDEO

A viral video of an unknown man shamelessly urinating on a public road near Gurugram amidst ongoing traffic has attracted huge public outcry and calls for prompt police action.

The authorities took suo motu cognisance of the outrageous act of indecency and initiated an operation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Suspect Caught On Camera Standing On Moving Car

The now-viral video, confirmed by several sources, captures a man in a white shirt and black pants standing perilously on the side step of a black Mahindra Thar. As the car zooms down the road, he is caught peeing on the sidewalk.

The open disregard for decency and public safety caused intense outrage on social media. The public criticized the conduct, with one commenting on the "fearlessness among criminals" and another calling for "tough action" to be taken to make a strong point.

Police Identify Vehicle's Registration

Gurugram Police have confirmed that the incident took place near Sadar Bazaar. Sandeep Turan, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, said a complaint was referred to the New Colony police station after the video spread.

A top police officer confirmed that the black SUV, which has a Jhajjar-registered number plate, was moving towards Shiv Murti Chowk.

"We are trying to identify the owner and co-passengers of the SUV," the official said. The authorities have established that an FIR will be lodged against the suspects in the near future, and efforts are being made around the clock to trace and apprehend them.

