Gurugram: Two Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate With Father’s Licensed Pistol

In a shocking incident in Gurugram, two Class 11 students allegedly shot their classmate using a licensed pistol belonging to the father of one of the accused. The incident took place on Saturday night at Central Park Resorts, a high-end housing society in Sector 48, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a 17-year-old student, sustained bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both accused teenagers have been detained by the Gurugram Police.

According to the police, the three teenagers study in the same school located near the housing society. Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting followed a quarrel between the students earlier.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Sadar Police Station. In her statement, she said that the main accused had repeatedly called her son, asking him to meet. Although the victim initially refused, he later agreed and was picked up from his house by the accused.

When the two reached the rented apartment, the victim found another friend of the accused already present there. Soon after, the main accused allegedly took out his father’s licensed pistol and opened fire, injuring the victim. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot but found that the injured teenager had already been taken to Medanta Hospital for treatment.

During the search of the apartment, police recovered a pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, one empty shell, and another magazine containing 65 live rounds from a box. A forensic team also examined the scene for further evidence. Police officials said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the altercation and how the teenagers gained access to the firearm.

The Gurugram Police have also appealed to all licensed gun owners to keep their weapons securely stored and out of the reach of children. Authorities stressed the importance of responsible firearm handling to prevent such incidents in the future.

Further details about the case and the condition of the injured student are awaited.