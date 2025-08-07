Gurugram Woman Films Man Flashing and Masturbating in Public, Files Complaint

In a disturbing incident from Gurugram, a woman captured a man on video while he was allegedly flashing and masturbating in broad daylight. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man engaging in the obscene act near a residential area, seemingly unfazed by his surroundings or the presence of the woman.

Rajiv Chowk

The woman, who was walking alone when the incident took place, quickly took out her phone and recorded the man’s indecent behavior as evidence. “He kept masturbating while looking directly at me,” she stated in her post, expressing shock and disgust at the brazen act. She later shared the video online, urging authorities to take action and highlighting how women continue to face such harassment in public spaces.

Soon after the video gained traction, it caught the attention of law enforcement. A formal complaint was filed, and the Gurugram police have initiated an investigation. "We are identifying the accused based on the video and will take strict legal action under relevant IPC sections," an officer confirmed.

This incident has sparked renewed conversations around women's safety in urban areas and the urgent need for stricter surveillance and quicker legal redressal in cases of public indecency. Activists and citizens are also calling for increased patrolling in vulnerable zones and more awareness campaigns to address such deeply rooted societal issues.

While the identity of the man remains unknown, officials have urged the public to come forward with any leads that could help identify the perpetrator. The woman has been praised for her courage and presence of mind in documenting the assault and raising her voice against harassment.