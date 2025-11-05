Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Murder Of Kabaddi Player Gurwinder Singh In Punjab

A wave of fear has engulfed Punjab's sporting fraternity after the murder of kabaddi player Gurwinder Singh in the Samrala block less than a week after a similar targeted killing that shook the Ludhiana district. Singh's murder is the 10th of a kabaddi player in Punjab since 2016.

Soon after the murder, the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility in a brazen display of gang power.

Gang Threat and Social Media Claim

It was through social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the murder and issued a chilling threat not only against its rivals but also against their associates.

A social media post, purportedly by a handle believed to be operated by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, mentioned that the killing was done at the hands of specific operatives, Karan Madpur and Tej Chak, under the responsibility of gang members Hari Boxer and Arzoo Bishnoi (both reported to be operating from abroad).

The post warned:

"This is a warning for whoever sides with our enemies. Either mend your ways or be ready for the next bullet to pierce your chest. Either step back, or we know how to wipe you out."

Sport Sullied by Crime and Illicit Money

The targeted killings underline a deep-rooted and dangerous nexus between the popular, lucrative sport of Kabaddi and the state's organized crime networks, including the drug mafia.

Kabaddi has turned into a symbol of money and power in Punjab, thanks to the game's popularity among expatriate communities in Canada, the UK, and Australia, injecting millions of unregulated funds into the games.

Criminal Infiltration: This has afforded players enormous wealth and international relationships. According to sources, money gained from the drug trade has been invested in these tournaments at times.

Targeted Attacks: As players formed relationships with local leaders and gangsters, some began taking sides in turf disputes resulting in targeted attacks and attempts on their lives.

Second Killing in Days

The murder of Gurwinder Singh comes only days after yet another fatal attack:

Last week's victim: Tejpal Singh, a 26-year-old national-level kabaddi player, was thrashed and then shot in the chest last Friday in Ludhiana. The police arrested two suspects in connection with Tejpal’s murder, Gagandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Honey; it seemed some old personal rivalry had emerged as the motive, though no gang had claimed responsibility at that time.

Authorities now investigate the veracity of the claims made by the Bishnoi gang through social media and trace the named assailants, amidst grave concern over the spiraling gang violence and its impact on the youth of Punjab and sportspersons.

