Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms, Lightning To Hit Most Parts Of Madhya Pradesh; IMD Says..

BHOPAL: Gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected to impact several parts of Madhya Pradesh from Friday night and continue well into Saturday, posing the risk of severe weather conditions. A couple of weather systems are responsible for this potential outbreak of inclement weather in the first week of June.

Meteorologists report that an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over northwest Rajasthan and its neighbouring areas at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough extends from south-central Maharashtra to coastal Andhra Pradesh via north interior Karnataka and Telangana at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Another upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh and its surrounding areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, is expected to bring thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour.

These conditions are likely to affect isolated locations in Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour may also impact parts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, and Pandhurna.

On Thursday, strong winds were observed in several parts of the state, with Harda recording wind speeds of 71 km per hour, Sehore 65 km per hour, Rewa 52 km per hour, and Singrauli 47 km per hour.

Ujjain recorded wind speeds of 45 km per hour, while Indore Airport reported 37 km per hour.

During the past 24 hours, scattered rainfall was reported in isolated locations across Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions, while other parts of the state remained dry.

Maximum temperatures in Bhopal division were recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius below normal, while temperatures in Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions ranged from 3.2 to 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Minimum temperatures remained mostly stable, but were appreciably below normal by 3.3 to 4.9 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Rewa divisions.

In Jabalpur and Sagar divisions, temperatures ranged from 2.3 to 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while remaining divisions experienced normal temperatures.

Significant rainfall was recorded in several locations, with Nalchha receiving 26.4 mm, Raisen 24.2 mm, and Depalpur 18.6 mm.

Other notable rainfall figures include 16.0 mm in Umarvan, 13.0 mm in Gandhwani, and 12.0 mm in Alipur.

Moderate rainfall was also observed in Bajag, Ichhawar, Narmadapuram, and Ujjain.

The overall weather pattern suggests unsettled conditions, with intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected in various regions of Madhya Pradesh.