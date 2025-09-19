Guwahati: Five Manipur Students Allegedly Gang-Rape Tripura Woman, Two Detained

A 21-year-old woman from Tripura was allegedly gang-raped by five students from Manipur, police said.

Two of the accused have been detained, while the other three are currently being questioned, officials added.

Both Victim and Accused Studied at Same Private University

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to police, both the victim and the accused study at the same private university in Guwahati. All five accused are 17 years old and live in a rented house.

Incident Took Place During a Party

According to police, the incident took place on the night of September 13 at Panikhaiti, around 55 km from Guwahati, where a group of students had gathered at a house for a party. During the gathering, the complainant allegedly consumed alcohol and later went to her room. The next morning, she realised that she had been sexually assaulted by her male friends.

The woman lodged a first information report at the Panikhaiti outpost on Tuesday. Following her complaint, all five students were picked up for questioning. Police found evidence against two of the accused and detained them immediately, while the remaining suspects are still being questioned. As all the accused are minors, they were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Assam: Police arrested two Manipur students for the alleged gang rape of a Tripura girl after a party on September 13. The case was reported on September 16 at Pani Khaity outpost and registered at Pragjyotispur police station. Both accused are minors and were produced before the… pic.twitter.com/Q1dIQE6EtZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025

Police have registered a case under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to gang rape, along with Section 3(5) concerning common intention, in addition to relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and the medical test reports of the complainant are awaited. Her statement has already been recorded.

TIPRA Motha Chief Condemns Incident

The case has triggered a strong reaction. TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma condemned the incident, saying he had spoken with the survivor and assured her of all possible support. He also urged people not to speculate or reveal the identity of the complainant.

“A girl from Tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati. I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her. I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed,” the TIPRA Motha chief said in a post on X.

A girl from tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati . I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her.I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. We will ensure justice is given to the victim . — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 17, 2025

University Suspends Five Students After Internal Inquiry

Meanwhile, the university has suspended the five accused students after an internal inquiry. In a statement, it said the boys were suspended for their alleged involvement in “unlawful activities,” and disciplinary action would follow based on the investigation’s outcome.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader's Son Fakes Death To Avoid Paying Rs 1.40 Crore Loan