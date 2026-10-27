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Guwahati hotel shooting leaves 5 dead; Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP governance, ECI

A late-night shooting over a hotel lease dispute in Guwahati's Ulubari left five dead. Police arrested suspect Ghanakanta Gogoi. Following the incident, MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP over regional lawlessness, while also criticizing the ECI's lack of accountability.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Guwahati hotel shooting leaves 5 dead; Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP governance, ECI
Image Credit: (Image by ANI)

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Guwahati hotel shooting leaves 5 dead; Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP governance, ECI
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