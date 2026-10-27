/Guwahati hotel shooting leaves 5 dead; Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP governance, ECI

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi asserted that the escalation of violence in Assam and neighbouring states stems from the BJP placing questionable individuals into key leadership positions. "We can see that over the past few years there is a spirit of lawlessness that is growing in Assam in the states of the North East. This is happening because the political climate itself is being poisoned by the people that the BJP have appointed in the states in the North East," Gogoi alleged.

Pointing to ongoing instability across multiple states, Gogoi questioned the background and motivations of government leadership. He cited Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh as states experiencing severe chaos and unprecedented violence under BJP governance. "I think in society one has to be very careful of who we appoint in positions of authority, especially in the government as ministers, as chief ministers. Here the BJP have clearly not done their homework," he stated.

The Congress leader further charged that the BJP's primary focus is centred on "running illegal syndicates and exploiting people," adding, "This is why when you have people of dubious nature in positions of power, the society itself gets disturbed. And that's what we're seeing across the North East."