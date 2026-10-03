/Guwahati nightclub horror: Police probe alleged stripping and assault of woman, manager detained

After videos of a girl being stripped and beaten by bouncers outside a nightclub in Assam’s Guwahati went viral, Assam Police has launched an investigation into an alleged assault in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, where a woman was reportedly stripped and assulted.
Police are examining what led to the confrontation and how the situation escalated into the alleged assault.
Police said the manager of The Locals Cafe and Lounge, where the incident reportedly took place, has been detained for questioning. Other staff members are also being questioned as investigators work to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved.
The incident reportedly occurred on Friday. Videos purportedly showing the episode have since surfaced on social media, raising concern over the alleged treatment of the woman inside the establishment.
One video appears to show the woman lying naked on the floor while two women, alleged to be bouncers, kick and assault her. Several men can be seen standing nearby.
Another video shows a woman apparently trying to help the victim before a vehicle moves into the frame and blocks the view.
According to preliminary reports, the woman was allegedly pushed to the floor and assaulted inside the club. She was later taken from the fourth floor towards an area that appeared to be the club’s parking or basement area.
Police are investigating what happened immediately before the alleged assault and whether an altercation between the woman and the club’s bouncers preceded it.
DCP East Tabu Ram Pegu said the nightclub’s manager had been detained for questioning. Police have indicated that further legal action would follow after the questioning and examination of the available evidence.
The identity of the woman seen in the videos has not yet been established.
A security guard reportedly claimed that an argument broke out after a female bouncer objected to the woman’s attire. He further alleged that the woman subsequently assaulted the bouncer with a bottle.
These claims have not been independently established and remain part of the circumstances being examined by police.
The club management has not issued any detailed public statement on the allegations.
Police are expected to question more staff members and examine the videos circulating online to determine the roles of those present during the incident.
The investigation will also establish why the woman was allegedly taken from the fourth floor to the lower area and what happened during the intervening period.
(with IANS inputs)
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