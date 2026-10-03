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Guwahati nightclub horror: Police probe alleged stripping and assault of woman, manager detained

The nightclub management has not issued any detailed public statement on the incident. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Guwahati nightclub horror: Police probe alleged stripping and assault of woman, manager detained
Image Credit: @rameshofficial0/X

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Guwahati nightclub horror: Police probe alleged stripping and assault of woman, manager detained
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